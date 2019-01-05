Body found burned beyond recognition after car crash in Detroit Saturday

Police found a body burned beyond recognition Saturday around 2:37 a.m. in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Darwin Street.

The gender and age of the person could not be determined because of how badly the body was burned. The body was found inside a possibly older model vehicle. The victim's vehicle ran into a tree and caught fire, police said.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about a possible crash with the victim's condition unknown. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.