A body was found burned March 20, 2019 near a vacant home on Colfax Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A body was found burned beyond recognition Wednesday morning in the backyard of a vacant home in the 5900 block of Colfax Avenue in Detroit.

Detroit police said a homeless woman was walking by and saw the body. She told a security gaurd, who then called 911.

Police will be working to identify the remains.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.