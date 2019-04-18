Body found in backyard after house fire in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A body was found Thursday morning in the backyard of a house that burned on South Liebold Street in Southwest Detroit.

Two houses were burning on South Liebold Street, near Fort Street and I-75. The cause of the fires is not known. However, a team of arson investigators believe the fires could have been set intentionally. The houses were completely destroyed.

Firefighters got the call about 1:59 a.m. about the two homes on fire. The body was found with limbs missing, according to sources. An arson investigator said they believe the victim's limbs were separated due to the fire, not due to mutilation. The fire burned very hot for about three hours.

A homicide investigation is underway.

No other information is available at this time.

A body was found April 18, 2019 near a house that burned on South Liebold Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

