Body found in car after fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police officers and firefighters are investigating after a body was found Friday inside a car that had been set on fire on the city's east side.

Accoring to police, the fire department was called to the 20200 block of Albany, which is in the area of 8 Mile and Mound roads, shortly before 5 a.m. where a car that was in a wooded area had been set on fire.

Once the fire was put out they discovered the body inside. At this time gender and age is not known.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.