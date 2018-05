A body was found touching a live wire in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A body was found in contact with a live wire Monday on East State Fair Avenue in Detroit, according to officials.

The body was found in the 1600 block of East State Fair Avenue, police said.

DTE Energy officials are working with Detroit police officers on the case.

No further information has been made available.

