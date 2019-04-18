Body found near house after fire in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A body was found Thursday morning near a house that burned on South Liebold Street in Southwest Detroit.

Two houses were burning on South Liebold Street, near Fort Street and I-75. The cause of the fires is not known. However, a team of arson investigators believe the fires could have been set intentionally. The houses were completely destroyed.

Firefighters got the call about 1:59 a.m. about the two homes on fire. The body was found with limbs missing, according to sources. A homicide investigation is underway.

No other information is available at this time.

A body was found April 18, 2019 near a house that burned on South Liebold Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

