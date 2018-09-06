Body found wrapped in plastic outside home on Detroit's east side

Police said a body was found wrapped in plastic on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A body was found wrapped in plastic in a garbage pile outside a home on Detroit's east side, police said.

The discovery was made in the 12500 block of Payton Street near Morang Avenue and Kelly Road.

Police said a body was found wrapped up in plastic. Officials found a trail of blood leading from a garbage pile to a house on the street, according to authorities.

Homicide investigators are at the scene, along with evidence technicians.

The age and gender of the victim was not revealed.

