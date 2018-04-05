News

Body of CDC employee reported missing more than 6 weeks ago found in Atlanta river

By Associated Press
WSB, family photos via CNN

Police say the body of a CDC employee reported missing more than six weeks ago has been found in an Atlanta river.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos said in a news release Thursday that Timothy Cunningham’s body was recovered by rescue workers in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta late Tuesday evening.

No other details were immediately available. Police planned a news conference for later Thursday.

