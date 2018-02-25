Body of man found floating in Kalamazoo floodwaters

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Authorities in Kalamazoo found the body of a man in floodwaters Sunday.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Lt. David Thomas said the body was found floating in water on the city’s east side. He said the medical examiner, detectives and others have been on the scene working to determine who the man was, what he was doing there and the cause of his death.

Thomas says the death doesn’t appear suspicious.

Thomas adds the area saw significant flooding. Kalamazoo has been among the areas hard hit by flooding from last week’s heavy rains and melting snow.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.