Body of man in plastic bag found by mid-Michigan hunters

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office released photos of distinctive tattos found on the body of a man found by hunters in mid-Michigan. (WDIV)

SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are working to identify the body of a man found by hunters in a large plastic bag in mid-Michigan.

The Gratiot County sheriff's office says an autopsy revealed the man found Sunday in a ditch in Seville Township was about 60 to 70 years old. Sheriff Doug Wright tells the Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying the man, who had distinctive tattoos of an eagle on his right shoulder and a skull wearing a cowboy hat and handkerchief on his left shoulder. He appeared to have suffered a recent injury to his left hand, since two fingers were taped together.

Seville Township is near Alma, about 105 miles (168 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

