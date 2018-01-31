Body of missing girl, 16, found in southwestern Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Authorities say a body found over the weekend in a wooded area of southwestern Michigan has been identified as a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say the body was found Sunday in a wooded area of Kalamazoo and was identified as Mujey Dumbuya. She was reported as a possible runaway on Jan. 25 in the Grand Rapids area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away, and police say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Details about cause of death weren't immediately released. Police say they found her body after it was spotted by two people out for a walk.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.