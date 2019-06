The boil water advisory for Lenox Township was lifted at 11 a.m. Saturday.

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The boil water advisory for Lenox Township has been lifted.

All mandatory sampling was completed and is satisfactory, said Cam Trombly, superintendent of Lenox Township Public Works.

If you have any questions call the Lenox Township Department of Public Works at 586-749-0230.

