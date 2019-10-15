Boil water advisory in effect for city of Monroe

MONROE, Mich. - A boil water advisory is in effect for the city of Monroe after a drop in water pressure may have caused bacterial contamination in the water system.

The city says corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation. Any affected customers should not drink the water without boiling it first. You should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

What happened

Officials say these precautionary measures are being taken due to a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused by a large water main break on North Raisinville Road around 8 p.m. Monday.

The city has restored pressure, and water staff is taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system service area.

Residents will be informed when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water.

Officials anticipate resolving the problem by Thursday morning.

Contact city with questions

Anyone who needs more information can contact the city of Monroe water system at 734-384-9150 or 734-241-5947 (24 hours).

