Boil water advisory issued for all of Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A boil water advisory has been issued for all residents in Battle Creek, Michigan after an incident involving a supply line.

WOOD reports the entire city is under the boil water advisory as of Tuesday at 12 p.m. after an "incident" involving a large water supply line near the Verona Pumping Station.

It's unclear how long the advisory will last. Officials say the damage caused a drop in water pressure, which could allow bacteria to enter the water system.

Others may have no water service. The city has shut down a portion of the water system for repairs.

The boil water advisory includes all customers of the municipal water system, including Springfield residents and Bedford, Emmett, Leroy and Pennfield townships.

What should residents do during boil water advisory?

You can drink tap water during a Boil Water Advisory as long as it has been boiled for at least one minute. You can cool and store boiled water in a covered container for later use. If you do not want to boil your water, you may choose to buy commercially packaged water, such as bottled water.

You can continue to use tap water for bathing, showering, washing dishes and clothes during a Boil Water Advisory, as long as you take precautions that no one drinks it. Toddlers and young children are most at risk of accidental ingestion during bathing, so need to be watched carefully.

Pets should also drink boiled water or water from a different source (such as bottled water) until the Boil Water Advisory is lifted. The water main has been isolated and no customers should be without water service. However, customers may experience low water pressure until the main is repaired.

#BREAKING: Entire city of Battle Creek under boil water advisory after "incident" involving large water supply line near Verona Pumping Station. More soon on https://t.co/XCYQDDEUuA. pic.twitter.com/RJwkpENE2d — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) February 19, 2019

