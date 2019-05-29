Boil water advisory issued for Lenox Township

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A water main break in the Lenox Township water system has required officials to issue a boil water advisory.

A repair is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. Loss of pressure could occur during the repair. Officials are warning the public to not drink the water without boiling it first.

What to do

Bring all water to a boil and let it boil for at least one minute. Let the water cool before using it, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until officials give the all-clear.

What happened

A water main break caused a loss of pressure in the water distribution system.

What's being done

Lenox Township officials are working to get pressure restored. They are also taking water samples to make sure the water quality meets state drinking water standards. Officials said the problem should be resolved within 48 hours.

Customers will be alerted when the boil water advisory has been lifted, according to a news release.

View the alert below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.