Boil Water Advisory lifted for Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Boil Water Advisory for Macomb Township was lifted Friday after all required water testing confirmed to be safe to drink.

A Boil Water Advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for Macomb Township after a water main break, according to the Macomb Township Water and Sewer Department.

The break happened on 23 Mile Road, between North Avenue and the eastern township border.

Authorities said all customers, residential and commercial, in the area of the water main break are under a Boil Water Advisory, including residents of the Pinnacle Woods subdivision.

The Macomb Township Water and Sewer Department notified the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Boil water before using

Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using, officials said.

Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

