Boil water advisory lifted in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - A boil water advisory issued Sunday morning for parts of Downtown Detroit has been lifted.

Here's the latest from DWSD, GLWA:

Effective immediately, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) and the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) have lifted the boil water advisory for customers who were affected by low-water pressure as a result of the 42-inch water main break near McDougall and Larned on Saturday night. The areas which were affected by the advisory were: John C. Lodge Service Drive (West), Mt. Elliot (East), I-75 Fisher Freeway (North) and Detroit River (South).

DWSD received confirmation from GLWA indicating that the most recent round of testing shows no bacterial contamination in Detroit’s water supply. Two rounds of multiple samples were tested by GLWA indicating the water meets the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) standard for issuing a boil water advisory occurs when water pressure decreases to below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI). During the water main break, Detroit’s pressure fell to 16 PSI in the defined area, therefore the advisory was issued as a precaution. There were other parts of the city experiencing low water pressure over the weekend, but not due to the significant drop in pressure necessary to expand the advisory area.

While the boil water advisory has been lifted, DWSD recommends that if water has not been used for six hours or more, water should run from the tap until it is cold and continue to run for an additional two minutes for fresh water.

DWSD appreciates the patience of Detroit customers during the water advisory. DWSD asks residents and businesses in the area to share this update with their neighbors.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.