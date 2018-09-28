Boil water alert issued for Keego Harbor due to drop in water pressure

A boil water alert has been issued in Keego Harbor. This is the area affected. (WDIV)

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. - A boil water alert has been issued in Keego Harbor due to a temporary loss in water pressure, officials said.

Officials said the boil water alert was issued as a precaution when a drop in water pressure was identified. A loss of water pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

No contamination has been detected, officials said.

All customers in the affected area should boil water used for drinking and cooking. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms. Water should be boiled for at least one minute and allowed to cool.

The water system is being flushed before samples are collected for testing. The boil water alert will be lifted when the water is confirmed to be safe.

You can view a larger version of the affected area below.

