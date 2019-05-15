Boil water alert issued for specific homes in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A boil water alert has been issued for specific homes in Bloomfield Township due to a water main break, officials said.

A water main broke Wednesday in the area of 1400 Long Lake Road and caused a loss of water pressure, according to authorities.

The following homes are under a boil water alert:

1367 Long Lake Road

1411 Long Lake Road

1420 Long Lake Road

1440 Long Lake Road

1460 Long Lake Road

1490 Long Lake Road

1492 Long Lake Road

1500 Long Lake Road

1516 Long Lake Road

1523 Long Lake Road

1530 Long Lake Road

1535 Long Lake Road

1547 Long Lake Road

1559 Long Lake Road

1571 Long Lake Road

1580 Long Lake Road

1590 Long Lake Road

4115 Franklin Road

1510 Groton Road

4031 Pine Tree Trail

Any water coming from the faucet at these homes should be boiled for at least five minutes to kill bacteria, officials said.

Bloomfield Township officials are required to keep the main closed for bacterial testing after the repair is made, a process that will make at least 48 hours.

The boil water alert will be lifted when officials know the water is safe to consume.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 248-594-2800.

View the third page of the document below for answers to common boil water alert questions.

