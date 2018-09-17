Boil water alert issued in Holly due to broken valve replacement on water main

The Village of Holly is under a boil water alert. (WDIV)

HOLLY, Mich. - A boil water alert has been issued for all residents in the Village of Holly due to a broken valve replacement on a water main, officials said.

Any customers using the Village of Holly water system are under a precautionary boil water alert. That includes the entire village and some customers on the water system outside Holly limits.

The alert was triggered by a broken valve replacement on a water main along the North Saginaw Street corridor, officials said.

The boil water alert is in effect for at least the next 48 hours, officials said around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

