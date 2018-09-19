News

Boil water alert lifted in Holly after valve replacement on water main fixed

Boil water alert lifted after about 48 hours

By Derick Hutchinson

The Village of Holly is no longer under a boil water alert. (WDIV)

HOLLY, Mich. - A boil water alert has been lifted for all residents in the Village of Holly after a broken valve replacement on a water main was fixed, officials said.

Any customers using the Village of Holly water system were under a precautionary boil water alert. That included the entire village and some customers on the water system outside Holly limits.

The alert was triggered by a broken valve replacement on a water main along the North Saginaw Street corridor, officials said.

The boil water alert was in effect for about 48 hours.

