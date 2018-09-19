Boil water alert lifted in Holly after valve replacement on water main fixed

The Village of Holly is no longer under a boil water alert. (WDIV)

HOLLY, Mich. - A boil water alert has been lifted for all residents in the Village of Holly after a broken valve replacement on a water main was fixed, officials said.

Any customers using the Village of Holly water system were under a precautionary boil water alert. That included the entire village and some customers on the water system outside Holly limits.

The alert was triggered by a broken valve replacement on a water main along the North Saginaw Street corridor, officials said.

The boil water alert was in effect for about 48 hours.

