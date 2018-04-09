Bones found near old Post Bar in Dearborn are not human

Bones were discovered by construction crews this week at the old Post Bar in Dearborn.

After an investigation, police determined the bones were not human, but rather from a cow.

Photos circulated on social media showing the box of bones that were discovered under the concrete floor during excavation.

Dearborn Police chief Ronald Haddad said: “This press release is in response to many inquiries and inaccurate information posted on social media.”

Mooooooving on.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.