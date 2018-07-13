Bounce house slashed in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - An inflatable structure in Sterling Heights was slashed with an unknown sharp instrument Sunday.

According to authorities, a woman living in the 42000 block of Arcadia Street, near the intersection of 19 Mile and Schoenherr roads, rented two inflatable structures for a party and inflated them in her yard. She later discovered someone had damaged one of the structures during the night by slashing it with a sharp instrument.

The slashing is believed to have occurred between midnight and 3 a.m.

