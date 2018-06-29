Boxer assaults mother in Westside Detroit home

DETROIT - A woman was in a state of shock after being assaulted and covered from head to toe in paint Thursday night.

Her 23-year-old son assaulted her in her home near the intersection of Lesure Street and John C. Lodge Freeway in west-side Detroit. She fled to a neighbor's home to find safety.

"All I could say was 'What the hell?' and I opened the door and she was dripping with paint," said the neighbor.

The neighbor took the mother in and kept her safe until Detroit police arrived.

"She wasn't going out, nor was I," the neighbor said.

The woman smelled of bleach. Her clothes were soaked and were destroyed. Her son, a local boxer, was taken into custody.

Neighbors are still concerned and worried about her.

"Terrified. It's at a dangerous level now," she said.



