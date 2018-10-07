Boy, 2, dies after being shot in neck in Chicago

CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy has been fatally shot after someone fired into a crowd outside a party in Chicago.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the boy as Julien Gonzalez. Police say he was on the sidewalk outside a home on Chicago's northwest side around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when shots were fired.

He was with an 18-year-old man who was shot in the leg and survived. Authorities say a fight between two females had spilled out of the house and to an alley where the crowd had gathered.

In a separate incident Saturday, 18-year-old James Garrett was fatally shot while attending a vigil on the city's far South Side. Police say about 100 people were at the vigil when an argument broke out and two people started shooting.



