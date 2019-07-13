Brandon Graham holds 5th annual Team Graham football camp at Detroit PAL field

DETROIT - Many children from the Detroit area were able to gain experience learning Friday afternoon from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end and Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham.

The fifth annual Team Graham Football Camp took place at the Detroit PAL field in Downtown Detroit.

The camp featured many drills and conditioning workouts for the young athletes. The young ladies were also able to participate in makeup and dance lessons hosted by Carlyne Graham, wife of Brandon Graham.

To both of them, being from Detroit, it was important to invest time in the kids who participate and to pass on life lessons that these kids can hopefully pass on in the future, as Brandon Graham said:

“We’re just about promoting teamwork. We’re all about coming together for a bigger cause, and the bigger cause is to change the world.”

