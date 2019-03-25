Break-in, theft reported at historical log cabin in Chesterfield Township

A break-in and robbery was reported at a historical log cabin in Chesterfield Township.

Police said unknown suspects broke into the historical log cabin located at 47275 Sugarbush Road, sometime between Dec. 2018 and March 2019.

The suspect(s) vandalized the log cabin and stole several items, which included a replica 45 caliber Hawkins Rifle and antique violin.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jason Dawidowicz of the Chesterfield Township Police Department by phone at 586-949-4265 or email at jd@chesterfieldpolice.org

