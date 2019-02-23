Cadillac Escalade bursts into flames, killing railroad worker in Detroit

The scene from the fatal crash Saturday.

DETROIT - A railroad worker was killed in an early morning crash Saturday near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side.

The victim was on his way to work when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a street light, investigators said. The impact caused the victim's Cadillac Escalade to burst into flames.

The driver died and two passengers are in the hospital, according to investigators.

