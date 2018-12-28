News

Bright, flashing light spotted above New York City; Transformer explosion reported

Transformer explosion likely to blame

By Ken Haddad

Bright light over New York City. (NBC New York)

NEW YORK - Social media lit up on Thursday night, just like the sky over New York City.

Users posted video and photos of a bright light flashing and changing colors in the sky. Smoke arose from the source of the blue light, visible from as far as Manhattan.  

NYPD is investigating a possible transformer explosion at the ConEd plant in Astoria. CBS New York reports NYPD said a transformer exploded at the utility company’s facility in Astoria shortly after 9 p.m.

NYPD confirmed the investigation of an explosion:

Multiple residents in Queens reported to NBC New York the electricity briefly flickering off in their homes. 

It's unknown if there are any injuries in relation to the possible explosion. 

