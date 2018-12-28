Bright, flashing light spotted above New York City; Transformer explosion reported

Bright light over New York City. (NBC New York)

NEW YORK - Social media lit up on Thursday night, just like the sky over New York City.

Users posted video and photos of a bright light flashing and changing colors in the sky. Smoke arose from the source of the blue light, visible from as far as Manhattan.

NYPD is investigating a possible transformer explosion at the ConEd plant in Astoria. CBS New York reports NYPD said a transformer exploded at the utility company’s facility in Astoria shortly after 9 p.m.

NYPD confirmed the investigation of an explosion:

Investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East & North Queens Con Ed power plant. Please avoid 20th Ave & 31 st. — NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) December 28, 2018

Multiple residents in Queens reported to NBC New York the electricity briefly flickering off in their homes.

It's unknown if there are any injuries in relation to the possible explosion.

Some crazy blue light showed up on NyC skyline #alieninvasion pic.twitter.com/I2VDq2Vgtw — Prasad (@prasad2011) December 28, 2018

Report of a power outage at LaGuardia Airport following the transformer explosion. pic.twitter.com/eNfhONSTRT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) December 28, 2018

Something insane is happening in the sky above Manhattan right now. pic.twitter.com/elCqFLF0iU — Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) December 28, 2018

So this is happening in #LongIslandCity #Queens #LIC what the... went on for many minutes and now is dark. pic.twitter.com/dLDinfkWaI — JB (@jbolognino) December 28, 2018

Explosion at the ConEd plant in Astoria. TL-117 confirming a fire at the facility pic.twitter.com/7g3vCmCQJx — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.