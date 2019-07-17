Brighton man arrested after 1-year-old boy shows signs of shaken baby syndrome

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A man was arrested after a 1-year-old Brighton boy arrived at a hospital showing signs of shaken baby syndrome.

Police said the boy was pushed onto the floor three times, hitting his head. Police said the mother's boyfriend also shook the child inside the Birghton Cove Apartments off Grand River Avenue.

Police said a Child Protective Services worker called police to St. Joseph's Woodland Hospital Tuesday where the child was on a ventilator. The investigation revealed that the baby had been slammed onto the floor and shaken.

The 21-year-old suspect is in the Livingston County Jail. He has a criminal drug history out of Florida and is expected to appear in court Thursday.

