Bring Your Own Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven for Black Friday

Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) Day will return to 7-Eleven on Black Friday, Nov. 23.

Customers are again invited to bring their thermoses, cookie jars, buckets, punch bowls and other fun containers to fill up with their favorite Slurpee drink.

Fans can fill any “cup,” regardless of size, with Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores on Black Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for $1.49, the typical price of a medium Slurpee drink.

All cups must be leak-proof, safe, sanitary and fit upright within the in-store BYOC display cutout, which is about 10 inches in diameter.

