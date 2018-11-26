Brother of Hazel Park woman's boyfriend responsible for her death, investigation concludes

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - An investigation has concluded the brother of a Hazel Park woman's boyfriend is responsible for her death, according to Hazel Park police.

Hazel Park police found Susan Victoria Kelley dead on Nov. 7 at her home in the 1700 block of east Elza Avenue, in what appeared to be a homicide.

Kelley, 24, suffered trauma to her face and head, according to police. The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the woman's death a homicide and is still conducting tests to determine contributing factors.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office crime lab assisted the Hazel Park Police Department at the scene. The victim lived at the home with her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s brother, who has been staying at the home periodically.

The investigation revealed that the boyfriend's brother, Christopher Johnson, 39, is responsible for Kelley's death. Witnesses say they heard arguing in and around the home in the past.

Witnesses also reported the problems with the suspect were increasing and he was asked to leave the home.

The victim leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter. The investigation was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for a warrant request.

A warrant was issued for First Degree Murder-Life Felony. Johnson was arraigned in the 43rd District Court and was not granted bond.

Johnson’s next scheduled court date is Tuesday at noon for a preconference hearing.

