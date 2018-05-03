Brothers arrested after suspicious parking, failed armed robbery in Chesterfield Township

Jake Smith (left) and Nicholas Smith (right) were arrested after an attempted armed robbery in Chesterfield Township. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two brothers were arrested Wednesday after an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Chesterfield Township, police said.

A Chesterfield Township officer said he saw a 2008 Ford Explorer back into the parking lot of Leslie Tire at 24 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. The business was closed, but the driver pulled into the parking lot and turned off the lights, the officer said.

The driver, Jake Smith, 19, got out of the Explorer, pulled his hood over his head and face, walked south across Gratiot Avenue and entered a 7-Eleven convenience store, police said.

The officer called for backup and approached the Explorer. Police said Nicholas Smith, 21, Jake Smith's brother, was sitting in the passenger seat and couldn't give the officer a logical reason for parking at a closed business.

While the officer was investigating Nicholas Smith, Jake Smith returned to the parking lot and tried to get back in the driver's seat as if nothing unusual had happened, the officer said.

At the same time, Chesterfield Township 911 dispatchers got a call from the 7-Eleven clerk, who said a man matching Jake Smith's description had just tried to rob her.

The clerk said Jake Smith held his hand in his pocket, implying he was armed, and demanded she empty the register. She said she confused Jake Smith by telling him he needed to scan an item before the cash register would open.

The clerk said Jake Smith might have been concerned about another customer in the back of the store who was preparing a coffee, causing him to flee on foot without any money.

Both brothers were arrested in the parking lot. Police said they found a knife in Jake Smith's jacket pocket.

During a search of the Explorer, police found a baggie of what appeared to be marijuana in the ash tray.

Jake Smith is charged with assault with intent to rob while armed and possession of marijuana.

Nicholas Smith is charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

The brothers were arrested Wednesday afternoon and are being held at the Macomb County Jail on $25,000 bail each.

