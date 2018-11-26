Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Ypsilanti celebrates 175-year anniversary

Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Ypsilanti is celebrating 175 years of serving the community.

The church is a cornerstone of the community and historic place of worship.

Known as the global church with a local touch, Brown Chapel will celebrate its rich legacy with a weeklong celebration of renewal and revival under the theme, "Continuing our spiritual journey by faith."

The celebration continues Monday through Friday with a nightly revival beginning at 7 p.m.

Invited guests and visiting churches from the Ypsilanti and Detroit communities will attend the celebrations.

As the church continues its historic journey, future events include the premiere of a documentary on the church.

The screening of that documentary will be held during Black History Month at BCAMEC's 66th annual brotherhood banquet on Friday, Feb. 22, at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center.

