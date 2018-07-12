Brown water in southwest Dearborn is safe, lead-free, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. - Police reported no health hazards are being caused Thursday by the brown water that residents are seeing come out of the faucets in their homes in southwest Dearborn.

Authorities said the water is safe and free of lead but "aesthetically unappealing."

Residents are advised to flush their homes' water system by turning on the faucet in the lowest level of their house for 20 to 30 minutes. If the water does not run clear after 30 minutes, they should call the Water Department at 313-943-2307. After 4:30 p.m., the number to call is 313-943-2100.

Dearborn city personnel are flushing fire hydrants to address the situation, which is related to the construction project on Oakwood Boulevard. It is expected to be resolved by 8 p.m.

The discoloration is caused by sediments that have been disturbed through the planned rerouting of the water flow as part of the construction project. The brown color is due to iron and calcium deposits in water pipes that are being dislodged because of a change in direction of the water flow in the pipes.

The discoloration is affecting homes between Michigan Avenue and Dartmouth Street and from the Southfield Freeway to Grindley Park on the west.

Because clothes and linens could become discolored, residents are advised not to do laundry until the water in their house runs clear.



