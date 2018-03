DEARBORN, Mich. - Students at Bryant Middle School in Dearborn are on temporary lockdown due to police situation in the area.

Dearborn police said residents in the area should stay clear of the area.

The lockdown will remain in place until the police situation is resolved.

The circumstances of the police situation were unclear. No other information was made available.

