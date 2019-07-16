Buddy's Pizza debuts in Plymouth; Fans line up for free pizza coupons

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Buddy's Pizza will debut their newest location on Tuesday and fans are already lining up at the door to celebrate.

The Plymouth Township location will open Tuesday at 11 a.m. at 15075 Beck Road. The restaurant will also feature an outdoor patio.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 people to visit the new location will get coupons for one free pizza a month for one year. Fans were lined up outside the restaurant around 7 a.m. on Tuesday for a chance at the coupons.

The first 50 Plymouth email subscribers will receive a free pizza coupon.

10 fans who tag Buddy’s in photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram during opening week will be randomly selected to receive free a free pizza coupon.

Buddy's Pizza was founded in 1946 and has been a staple of the Detroit-area ever since. They recently announced a new Downtown Detroit location, which will likely open later this year.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.