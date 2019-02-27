Buddy's Pizza will have quick service option at Downtown Detroit restaurant

Iconic Detroit pizza maker Buddy's Pizza is set to open a restaurant in Downtown Detroit this year.

Buddy's confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday. They will open in the Madison Building on Broadway Street, near the Detroit Opera House.

The space will feature glass partition walls that open onto a summer patio area for enjoying the lively park atmosphere. Additionally, the restaurant will have a separate area offering limited service where guests can grab a slice, whole pie, salad or other items for a quicker, delicious Buddy’s experience.

“The call for the Original Detroit-Style pizza downtown is being answered,” said Wes Pikula, Buddy’s chief brand officer. “We’re looking forward to having a space in the heart of Detroit.”

“We want to accommodate those who may not have time for a full-service experience,” Pikula said. “Buddy’s will also offer catering to surrounding businesses and delivery for anyone who wants the convenience of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza delivered right to their work space.”

Earlier this year, Buddy's announced their first West Michigan location.

Buddy's Pizza was founded in 1946 and has been a staple of the Detroit-area ever since.

