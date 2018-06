A car crashed into a gas main along Michigan Avenue. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - A building was evacuated and Michigan Avenue was closed Friday after a car hit a gas meter in Dearborn, police said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 24700 block of Michigan Avenue.

Dearborn firefighters evacuated a nearby building and roped off Michigan Avenue as a precaution.

The gas was turned off, and Michigan Avenue has reopened, Dearborn police said.

