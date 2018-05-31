Buildings A and B at Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit to be closed Friday due to temperature

DETROIT - Buildings A and B at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit will be closed again Friday because of hot temperatures, officials announced.
It's the second day in a row that the buildings have been closed.
Any hearings affected by the closures will be rescheduled.
Building C will remain open as normal.
Juvenile Division staff members assigned to buildings A and B will report to the Coleman A. Young facilities, officials said.
Preliminary hearings and referee intake will be held at the Juvenile Detention facilities, according to a release.
The other divisions of the Third Circuit Court will be open for normal operations.
