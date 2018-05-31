Buildings A and B at Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit to be closed Thursday due to temperature

Buildings A and B at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit will be closed Thursday because of temperature. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Buildings A and B at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit will be closed Thursday because of hot temperatures, officials announced.

Any hearings affected by the closures will be rescheduled.

Building C will remain open as normal.

Juvenile Division staff members assigned to buildings A and B will report to the Coleman A. Young facilities, officials said.

Preliminary hearings and referee intake will be held at the Juvenile Detention facilities, according to a release.

The other divisions of the Third Circuit Court will be open for normal operations.

