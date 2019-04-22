Bulldog deserted at landfill, rabbits abandoned in Washtenaw County, officials say

Police said a bulldog and two rabbits were abandoned in Washtenaw County. (WDIV)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police are still trying to find whoever cruelly deserted a bulldog at a landfill and abandoned two rabbits in a pet carrier, according to authorities.

Deputies were called April 15 to the landfill in Salem Township for a report of an abandoned dog. They found a black and white English bulldog, which was taken to the Huron Valley Humane Society, police said.

A bulldog abandoned April 15, 2019, at a landfill in Salem Township. (WDIV)

Officials found a soaking wet dog bed and two plastic containers of food and water, suggesting the dog had been deliberately dumped at the landfill, according to police.

The next day, deputies were called to the Waterworks Park in Ypsilanti Township for reports that rabbits had been abandoned.

Authorities said two domestic rabbits had been left in a pet carrier. One of the rabbits was emaciated, officials said. They were taken to the Huron Valley Humane Society.

Two rabbits abandoned April 16, 2019, in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 or submit an anonymous tip to 734-973-7711.

