Bullets narrowly miss woman sleeping in home on Detroit, Highland Park border

DETROIT - Over the past month, Local 4 has been tracking the story of Detroit police arresting a man after he was caught randomly shooting into homes.

On Wednesday, a woman said she's afraid there's a copycat after her home was shot up overnight.

The shooting happened in the 19000 block of Carman Street, near Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

Doretha Hassin has been surveying the damage done to her house, trying to figure out how many bullets tore through her home Wednesday morning at 3:45 a.m.

"I was asleep, woke up to, boom, boom, boom," she said.

It appears at least six shots were fired into the home. Some through the window, the door and into the door frame.

Hassin is 60 years old and said she has no idea why someone would shoot into her home.

She sleeps on the first floor, and it appears one of the bullets went into her mattress just inches from where she was sleeping.

Detroit police officers visited her home in the early morning hours. Detectives will try to figure out who's behind the shooting and why.

"I want to move," Hassin said. "Because I'm scared for my life."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.