Bullfrog Bar & Grill to close in Redford Township

A longtime staple of Redford Township is closing up shop this weekend.

Bullfrog Bar & Grill will close after decades on Telegraph Road between Five and Six Mile roads in Redford Township. (15414 Telegraph Road)

The Bullfrog was known for live entertainment, especially on the local hip hop scene. Many artists got early starts performing during open mic nights at the bar.

They also hosted rock bands and artists from around Michigan.

The owners of the venue are retiring and have sold the building. Loyal visitors have been sharing their memories on the bar's Facebook page.

Their final service will be Sunday, Dec. 30 .

