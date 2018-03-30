Bullied Pontiac student suspended after admitting to 'having thoughts of killing,' police say

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities were dispatched to the Pontiac Academy for Excellence on Cesar E Chavez Avenue Thursday to investigate an alleged threat.

According to authorities, a meeting between a student, his mother and school administrators was held Tuesday. The student stated he having thoughts of killing the students who were bullying him. Police were called later that evening by school officials requesting a welfare check on the student, but the address the school provided wasn't current and authorities were unable to check on him.

The student and his mother were interviewed by detectives on Thursday. A non-functioning pellet gun was found at his home, but no other guns were discovered, police said.

Police officials said the student has been set up for appointments with family services and has been suspended from school. The prosecutor's office will be reviewing the case.

