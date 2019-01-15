Burger King mocks Trump typo: 'We're all out of hamberders. Just serving hamburgers today'

President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers football team to celebrate their championship at the White House on Jan. 14, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Burger King mocked President Donald Trump's misspelling of the word "hamburgers" Tuesday with a tweet stating, "We're all out of hamberders."

"Due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders," the fast-food chain's official Twitter account tweeted at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. "Just serving hamburgers today."

due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted about the food he served the national champion Clemson football team when they visited the White House.

Trump said he paid for more than 1,000 "hamberders," and within one hour, they were all gone.

"Great being with the national champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House," Trump tweeted at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday. "Becasue of the shutdown I served them massive amounts of fast food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!"

Here is Trump's corrected tweet, posted at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday:

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

Trump served the Tigers Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's and Domino's Pizza during their Monday visit.

The White House announced Monday that Trump personally paid for the event to be catered despite the government shutdown over funding for a border wall.

