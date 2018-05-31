Burglar breaks into Detroit home through 10-year-old girl's bedroom window

DETROIT - A home on Detroit's west side was broken into Thursday morning and the family was robbed as they slept.

The resident's car was stolen from the driveway located in the 9000 block of Grandmont Avenue. She only discovered her home was broken into when she realized her car was missing.

"I just happened to take a peek outside the door and my car was gone," the homeowner said.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into the home through the 10-year-old daughter's bedroom. A cinder block was used to to reach the bedroom window.

"Then I realized her bedroom window was up, the screen was gone, cinder block on outside of her window," she said. "I was speechless."

Luckily, the daughter was sleeping elsewhere because she felt the room was too hot. Neither the mother or daughter know how long the invader was inside the home. They are planning to change the locks, as the intruder escaped with her keys and her dark red 2004 Pontiac Bonneville.

