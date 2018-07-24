Business owner formally charged in Eastern Market spitting assault case

DETROIT - The owner of a Detroit business was formally charged Tuesday with assault and battery in a spitting incident that happened last week in Eastern Market.

Robert Stanzler, the owner of the Detroit Mercantile Company, has been suspended from doing business.

The video of Stanzler spitting in the face of Ibrahim Faison, 29, is gaining a lot of attention since the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. July 17

Faison is a security guard in Eastern Market.

Police said Stanzler was upset because others had parked on his property, and he made an obscene gesture. Seconds later, the video shows him spitting in Faison’s face.

The victim recorded the video and showed it to police.

Stanzler was arrested but later released. On Tuesday, he faced a judge. He is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Here is a statement from the Detroit Branch NAACP:

"The Detroit Branch NAACP condemns this act of degradation, humiliation, and possible even racial discrimination. Ibrahim Mission is a responsible young man, doing a significant job in the area of security for many community organizations. As a matter of fact, he was on his job when this incident occurred. He has worked on many programs for security including the Annual NAACP Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner. The event in which he was attacked unfortunately was an occasion where visitors from around the world were in Detroit to attend the “Good Pitch” social justice gathering. It was a major media event. Regardless of the event, spitting in one’s face is unacceptable for any occasion."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.