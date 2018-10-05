Businesses help mother clean up Beaconsfield Street on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A Detroit woman is fighting illegal dumping on Beaconsfield Street on the city's east side and she's a one-woman force in her neighborhood.

Sheila Calvin spends hours of her own time every week cleaning up the mess illegal dumpers leave behind on the block.

Last week Local 4 covered her story last week and almost immediately businesses and organizations started lining up to pitch in.

Now the big cleanup is underway.

Calvin recruited a small army of volunteers to help her clean up the block of Beaconsfield Street.

"We need help. I am just one person," Calvin said.

John Murray, with Right Away Dumpster Rentals, saw Calvin's story on Local 4 and stepped in to help.

"We seen the story and my son said, 'Hey, dad, you should give her a dumpster.' So I said, 'You know what, son, that's a smart idea,'" said Murray.

Murray had a dumpster delivered so people helping Calvin could fill it up. Murray will have all the items disposed of properly.

"You know that just shows me how black people can stick together," Calvin said. "It's not only this block. This is like the start of everything."

