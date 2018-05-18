Caesars Windsor casino, hotel to remain closed after employees reject tentative agreement

WINDSOR, Ontario - The casino and hotel at Caesars Windsor will remain closed after a tentative agreement was voted down by employees, officials announced Friday.

Caesars Windsor officials said 53 percent of unionized employees voted down the second tentative agreement between Caesars Windsor and Unifor Local 444.

"This is unfortunate," Caesars Entertainment Regional President Kevin Laforet said. "We are incredibly disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote, which was fully endorsed by both the Unifor National and Local 444 bargaining teams. The agreement is more than fair and sustainable. I personally want to apologize for the continued inconvenience this causes our customers. The long-term effect on our business goes well beyond revenue loss and is immeasurable."

Workers will continue to be on strike and the property will be closed to the public until a new agreement is reached and ratified, Caesars Windsor officials said.

There aren't any plans to return to the bargaining table at this time, officials said.

In April, Caesars Windsor officials announced Colosseum shows, Total Rewards promotions, conventions, events and meetings for the remainder of April would be postponed due to a labor dispute.

